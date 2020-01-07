Non-toxic dye causes reddish tint in Crow Creek

A reddish tinge to Crow Creek discovered Tuesday afternoon on the north side of Davenport was determined to be a non-toxic dye from a nearby property owner, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday night.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were tracking the reddish sheen late Tuesday afternoon and called Iowa DNR for assistance.
Sheriff Tim Lane said the call about the reddish color in the water was made from the area of Mount Joy.
A deputy followed the creek to a property west of U.S. 61 on the north side of the creek.
Investigators with the Iowa DNR took over the case and in a news release issued Tuesday night said that the DNR and the City of Davenport had determined the dye is non-toxic and should not cause harm.
However, the DNR said it will continue the investigation and determine if any enforcement action is necessary.