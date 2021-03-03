Nonprofit that oversees Davenport wetland preserve Nahant Marsh gearing up for another expansion

Currently, the Nahant Marsh Center employs 13 people, four of which are Americorps members.

"We want to create more permanent education positions so we can continue to grow our programs," Ritter said of the capital campaign. "We just don't have the staff to meet the demand ... and have seen dramatic growth."

Annual attendance at the marsh has steadily increased since 2006, according to figures presented by Ritter. The center added another classroom in 2015. By 2017, program attendance had jumped 33%.

In 2019, more than 22,600 individuals attended programs at the marsh, "and we were bursting at that seams," Ritter said.

The center has also partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an update to its master plan, which will identify priority areas for future acquisition to rebuild the ecosystem that made up the marsh.

Additional purchases will help the nonprofit knit back together a larger area that more resembles what the marsh once was. Such acquisition would better protect the marsh, benefit wildlife and provide for a larger river trail network and eco-tourism opportunities, Ritter said.

"This would create some financial sustainability for the marsh as well," Ritter said.