About six years ago, Habitat ReStore began selling home health items, such as wheelchairs and walkers, and last month the separately run Health & Home store surpassed more than $1 million in sales.
The store already had become the Davenport nonprofit's biggest single seller, outpacing furniture and building materials, Cindy Kuhn, ReStore director, said.
All profits go back into funding affordable housing and repairs in the Quad-Cities so not only are purchases a great deal for the customers — most items are sold for about one-third the retail price — but they are also helping the community, Kristi Crafton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, said.
Habitat is a nonprofit Christian housing organization. Over the past 25 years, the Quad-City affiliate has built — with the help of partner families — 110 homes throughout Davenport, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Silvis, and Milan.
Among the inventory items in Health & Home are hospital beds, motorized wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, lift recliners and more personal items, such as unopened packages of bed pads, adult diapers, bandages and dressings.
People in the Quad-Cities and as far away as Rockford, Galesburg and the Chicago area come to the store, Kuhn said.
Some are getting hip and knee replacements, and will come in with a list from their doctor of items they will need, such as high-rise seats for toilets or shower benches.
ReStore Health & Home staff cleans and inspects the items, ensuring they are safe and ready for a new home.
And people whose loved ones no longer need these often little-used items "are really happy to give us this stuff," Kuhn said. "They want these things to go to a new home. It's been super well-received."
For more information: The ReStore Health & Home store is located at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Donations are accepted at the ReStore and free pick up service is available in the Quad-Cities.
For questions, call 563-349-7339; to donate items contact 563-391-4949.