Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a temperature rising to around 23 degrees by 5 a.m. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Snow and freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet before 1 p.m, are possible Tuesday with rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Rain is likely after 2 p.m. The high will be near 36 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Also, new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Rain is possible before 9 p.m. Tuesday night with rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., and snow after 11 p.m. The low will be around 18 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.