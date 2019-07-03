{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook

There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Tonight look for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts  in thunderstorms.

NWS: River

• Monitor area river levels

