Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Tonight look for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.