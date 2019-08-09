Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and 71 degrees.
