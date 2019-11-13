{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snow1

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

NWS: Nov

