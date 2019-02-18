Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
There's an 80 percent chance of snow Tuesday night with new accumulation of around 2 inches. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
A flood warn in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Tuesday morning.
Earlier today, the Rock was at 12.22 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
At 12 feet, water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge. Water is over portions of 60th Street south of Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.