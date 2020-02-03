Noon update: A chance of drizzle later tonight

Here's the after forecast from the National Weather Service.
There increasing clouds and a high near 43 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 4 a.m, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. It will be cloudy and blustery with a low around 28 degrees and a north wind gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday brings a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. and after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. North winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.