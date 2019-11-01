{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For the weekend:

Saturday: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.  West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

