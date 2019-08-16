{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

For Saturday night there's a 70% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0