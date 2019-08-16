Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
For Saturday night there's a 70% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.