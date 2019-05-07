Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 57 degrees and east winds gusting as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight showers likely before 10 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 47 degree. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday there is an 80% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be near 70 degrees with east winds gusting as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.
Wednesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.