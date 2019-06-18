Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. with a high near 79 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday after 1 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.