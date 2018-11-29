Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. It states: "This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois, northwest Illinois, west central Illinois, east central Iowa, northeast Iowa, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
"Patchy light freezing rain, sleet and freezing drizzle is possible this evening across portions of the Outlook Area. This may cause a light glaze of ice in some areas with slick spots on untreated roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. Patchy fog is also possible tonight; which may become dense in spots with visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less.
"DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN: There is the potential for a seasonally significant rain event Friday night and Saturday. Sleet and freezing rain is possible Friday evening into the early morning hours of Saturday; mainly north of U.S. 30.
"A few elevated thunderstorms are possible late Friday night and Saturday across the outlook area. The main risks will be lightning and small hail. Severe weather is not expected. Rainfall amounts of 0.75 inches up to 1.25 inches will be possible Friday night and Saturday.
"River levels are currently running higher than normal and a deep snowpack remains across much of the area. The seasonally heavy rains and melting snowpack may result in rising river levels; with some possibly rising above flood stage.
"In addition, many creeks and drainage ditches may also experience rising water levels, and some streets may see some ponding of water.
'There is still low confidence on the actual amount of rain and the amount of runoff from the rainfall and melting snowpack. It is still too early to determine how high river levels will reach, so continue to monitor for future tributary river forecast in the coming days."
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. with patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy fog can be expected before 7 a.m. on Friday. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Friday night into Saturday morning: Look for rain after 1 a.m. with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph.