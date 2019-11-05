Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees with west winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will see a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.