{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags