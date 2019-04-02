Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday brings a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. The high for the day will be near 57 degrees.
Rain is likely after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.