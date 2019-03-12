Here's the afternoon forecast for the Quad-City region from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 50 degrees.
Tonight occasional rain is possible with a low around 42 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. We could see some patchy fog before 10 a.m. The high will be near 60 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely overnight. The low will be around 51 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.