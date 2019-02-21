Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 11 degrees. There's a chance of patchy fog after midnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.
Friday night look for freezing rain before 2 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then rain likely after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.