Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 11 degrees. There's a chance of patchy fog after midnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.

Friday night look for freezing rain before 2 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then rain likely after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags