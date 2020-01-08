Noon update: A high near 28 degrees

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.

Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 36 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday brings a 50% chance of rain after noon. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Rain is likely before midnight. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

