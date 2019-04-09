Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around
Wednesday there's a chance of showers before 8 a.m. then rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 48 degrees. East winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night brings a 50% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 41 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.