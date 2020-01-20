Noon update: A high near 17 degrees

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night we'll see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

