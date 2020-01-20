Noon update: A high near 17 degrees

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night we'll see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0