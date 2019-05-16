Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and south winds gusting as high as 20 mph. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday the high will be near 70 degrees with showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.