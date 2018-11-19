Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
For Thanksgiving, if the forecast holds true, there will be sunny skies with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
For Black Friday, there's a 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees with more rain likely overnight.