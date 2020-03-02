Noon update: A high near mid-40s

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter