Noon update: A high near mid-40s

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

