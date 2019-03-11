Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be clear with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
For Tuesday there's a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. with increasing clouds, and a high near 50 degrees.
Tuesday night brings rain with thunderstorms possible after 1 a.m. The low will be around 41 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice.
Early today, the Rock was at 11.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected. The river should rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 13.9 feet by Saturday. At 14 feet, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
A Flood Watch for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt was upgraded this morning to a Flood Warning. It will be in effect until further notice. Early today the Wapsi was at 10.62 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is expected. The river is expected to rise to an initial crest of 10.7 feet today, then rise above flood stage. Thursday morning. The river is continue rising to 12.2 feet on Saturday. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.