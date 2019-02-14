Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 37 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become from the west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear and blustery with a low around 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday the high will be near 15 degrees and a low around 8 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.