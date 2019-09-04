{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon weather from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

