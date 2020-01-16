Noon update: A raw afternoon with snow coming Friday

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday noon until 6 p.m., Saturday. According to the watch: "Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix at times of snow, sleet and freezing rain, is appearing likely Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will be possible, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation. In addition, very strong northwest winds by Saturday morning may lead to blowing and drifting snow, as well as wind gusts to 45 mph and wind chills to -15 below zero."

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Friday snow is likely after noon with patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. The high will be near 30 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.