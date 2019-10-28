Like a cold north wind blowing in your face, this Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service should get your attention.
"A fast moving storm system is forecast to bring accumulating snow to the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. 1 to 2 inches of wet snow is possible north and west of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Freeport, Illinois with less than an inch south and east of that line.
"This snow will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces with roads becoming slushy overnight, or remaining wet.
"An unsettled weather pattern will lead to several periods of rain and snow from late Tuesday night through Halloween. While there is uncertainty on the track and strength of the storm system, and with the amount of rain and snow that falls, it is becoming more likely that at least light snow accumulations will be possible over portions of the outlook area.
"All interests are encouraged to monitor the latest forecast regarding this storm system and potential for accumulating snow for later this week."
Here's the latest local forecast from the National Weather Service. The afternoon will be cloudy witrh a high near 45 degrees and a low of 31 degrees.
Rain and snow will become all snow after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 degrees.
For Tuesday night there's a 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night: There's a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow. It will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.