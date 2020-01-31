Noon update: A slight chance of snow, freezing rain tonight

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of snow after 5 p.m. Otherwise, the afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

