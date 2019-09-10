{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Muggy
Rick Rector

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 69 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday brings another 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

