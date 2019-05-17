Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m., then again between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 82 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible