Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The region is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
It reads: "This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois, northwest Illinois, west-central Illinois, east-central Iowa, northeast Iowa, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
"TODAY AND TONIGHT: South winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph may create difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles. The strong winds, along with low relative humidity, may lead to an enhanced threat of grass or brush fires where there is dried vegetation. Isolated thunderstorms are possible from late afternoon into this evening. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. Severe weather is not expected.
"THURSDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: Widespread moderate to heavy rain is possible late this week, which could exacerbate the ongoing river flooding. Most of the rain will fall Friday afternoon and Friday night. Total amounts of an inch or more are possible, especially along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor. The rain may change to snow over the northern and northwest outlook area Friday night. It is too early to determine if wet accumulations are possible."
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday there's a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees.
Thursday night will bring a 40 percent chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.