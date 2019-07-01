Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Special Weather Statement: Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the area this afternoon. Combined with dewpoints in the lower 70s, this will produce heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
Exercise caution if you will be outdoors this afternoon and evening. Be sure to apply sunscreen regularly. Drink plenty of water. Dress in lightweight and light-color clothing, and take breaks in the shade.
There will be isolated showers after 4 p.m. on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.
Tuesday night there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.