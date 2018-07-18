Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Weather summary

High pressure will bring another pleasant day to the area with highs in the lower 80s. A storm system will push into the Plains tonight triggering a few thunderstorms later tonight, but mainly west of the Mississippi River. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms can be expected Thursday into Thursday night. A few severe storms are possible, but there is low confidence at this tim

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Thursday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts during thunderstorms.

Thursday night will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts during thunderstorms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags