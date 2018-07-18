Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Thursday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts during thunderstorms.
Thursday night will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts during thunderstorms.