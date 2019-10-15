Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west to northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.3 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to remain around 17.3 feet through today, then begin falling. Flood stage is 15 feet.