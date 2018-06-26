Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally along and east of a line from Dubuque Iowa, to Fairfield Iowa in a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. The main timing for any severe weather is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash flooding mainly over portions of northern Illinois. Meanwhile, some area rivers are experiencing flooding.
Afternoon forecast: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Building heat and humidity Thursday through Saturday will push peak heat indices into the 100 to 110 degree range. The hottest conditions are expected on Friday.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday and a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday night. It is too early to determine the risk for severe weather.
The National Weather Service in Quad-Cities has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and northwest Illinois, including the following counties, in north central Illinois, Bureau and Putnam. In northwest Illinois, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Whiteside counties are included in the watch area.
From 1 p.m. through late tonight slow moving showers and thunderstorms and multiple rounds of storms may lead to heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding. Peak rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with the potential for 1 to 3 inches of rain in the heaviest bands and isolated higher amounts are possible should storms move over the same areas repeatedly.
The combination of heavy rain, near saturated soils, and elevated stream and river levels will result in a risk of flooding and flash flooding. Creeks, streams, and low lying areas will be most prone to flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Flood warnings continue for the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers.