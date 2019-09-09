Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.