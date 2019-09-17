Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for gradual clearing with an afternoon high near 84 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 8 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
You have free articles remaining.
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Thursday. The Rock is currently at 13.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected.
The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today then fall below flood stage on Thursday.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park to 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island.