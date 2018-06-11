Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees.
Tuesday look for a chance of showers before 8 a.m., partly sunny skies, and a high of 85 degrees.
The overnight low will be around 64 degrees.
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Wednesday morning. Earlier today the Rock was at 11.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 12.2 feet. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
At 12 feet water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge in Moline. Water also is over portions of 60th Street, south of Green Valley Sports Complex, and portions of 56th Street along the north side of the river.
A flood watch continues until further notice for the Cedar River near Conesville and the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt.
Earlier today the Cedar was at 10.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 14.2 feet Saturday morning.
The forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
Earlier today the Wapsi was at 8.3 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is forecasted to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and crest at 12.2 feet Saturday morning.
This forecast also is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.• Area river levels