Noon update: An afternoon high near 50

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. There's a chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., a slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 8 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.