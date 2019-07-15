This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Heat-index readings will range from the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon and evening.
Tuesday there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
For the rest of the week: Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat will begin to build to dangerous levels, especially by Thursday and Friday when heat-index readings could reach in excess of 100 to 105 degrees. This dangerous heat could continue into the weekend.