Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Friday there is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.