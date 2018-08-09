Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Severe

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Skies will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

Friday there is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags