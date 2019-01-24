Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A winter storm advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight and a wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until noon Friday.
Summary
• WHAT: Significant blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Localized near whiteout conditions are possible in rural areas. Some roads may become impassable from drifts several feet deep. Northwest winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph. Wind chills will drop to 20 to 30 below.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: For the Winter Weather Advisory, in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 p.m. tonight until noon Friday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on hazardous travel conditions from significant blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
This afternoon be alert to areas of blowing snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 19 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. A blustery northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there will be areas of blowing snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around -13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -30 degrees. A blustery northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Snow is likely Friday after 1 p.m. The high will be near 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday night will see a 70 percent chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.