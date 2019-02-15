Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be blustery with increasing clouds and a high near 14 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday night will bring snow after 1 a.m. with new snow accumulation of around 2 inches. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Low around 22 degrees.