Noon update: Blustery and windy

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City area is under a high wind warning until 6 p.m.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 35 degrees. It will be windy with a west wind of 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 28 degrees. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Friday: Rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.