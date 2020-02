Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Overnight there's a 40% chance of snow.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 17 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.