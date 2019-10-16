{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

NWS: River levels

The flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The Mississippi is holding steady at 17.4 feet and is expected to begin falling later today. Flood stage is 15 feet.  At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.

