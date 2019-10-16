Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
The flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The Mississippi is holding steady at 17.4 feet and is expected to begin falling later today. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
101619-qct-qca-flooding-001a.JPG
Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101619-qct-qca-flooding-002a.JPG
Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101619-qct-qca-flooding-003a.JPG
Floodwaters consume most of Credit Island Road on Tuesday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101619-qct-qca-flooding-004a.JPG
Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101619-qct-qca-flooding-006a.JPG
Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101619-qct-qca-flooding-007a.JPG
Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!