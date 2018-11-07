Try 1 month for 99¢

NWS: Snow

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

This afternoon will gradually become sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

There will be increasing clouds on Thursday with a high near 38 degrees. 

Snow is likely Thursday night after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags