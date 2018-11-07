Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will gradually become sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
There will be increasing clouds on Thursday with a high near 38 degrees.
Snow is likely Thursday night after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.